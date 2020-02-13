Everette Furr February 24, 1919 ~ January 14, 2020

Everette Furr of Dayton, Nevada, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 14, 2020. He was 6 weeks shy of his 101st birthday. The oldest of six children, Everette was born to Fletcher and Lola Furr on February 24, 1919 in McKinney, Texas.

He joined the Navy in 1941 and served as a radio operator on PBY and PBY2 sea planes in the South Pacific, during World War II. In 1944 – 1945, Everette spent time as the radio operator on a four engine- PBY2 Coronado, assigned to Saipan, of the Northern Mariana Islands. At Mayport Base near Jacksonville, Florida, he was discharged as ARM 2Class in September 1945.

After several jobs, in 1954 Everette went to work for Barton instruments. The company was purchased by ITT a few years later. He retired from ITT Barton in 1981 after 27 years.

Everette married Jeanette Norris on October 8, 1943. They were married 59 years until her passing on April 4, 2003.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette; son Dean in 1959; and his three brothers.

Everette is survived by his life partner of 17 years, Mary Ziller; his sons, Craig of Carson City and Rex of Orlando, Florida; two grandchildren Noah and Taylor; and his two sisters Dana and Loueva.

A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, February 20th at 1:00pm at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veteran’s Way in Fernley.

