Everly Ann Burton December 11, 2019 ~ December 14, 2019

Everly Ann Burton passed away peacefully in her parents’ arms at St Mary’s Hospita in Reno, Nevada. Born prematurely on December 11, weighing 15 oz, measuring 9″ in length; passed away on December 14, 2019.

Everly joins her great-grandmother: LuAnna Burton; her great-grandfathers: Martin Sorenson; Ollie Byrd in heaven.

She is survived by her parents: Mark and Brittany Burton; brother: Kaleb; twin sister Amelia; grandparents: Brent and Pam Burton; Ed & Mary Byrd; aunts: Samantha Burton; Rianna (Nicholas) Tipp; uncle: Christipher (Megean)Burton; great grandparents: Wayne Burton; Novella Sorenson; Mary E Byrd; Eliza Allen; and numerous great uncles, great aunts and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Smiths Funeral Home located at 505 Rio Vista Rd Fallon, NV on January 4, 2020 at 10am.

Our family would like to express our deepest appreciation to St Mary’s Hospital NICU doctors and nurses for their compassion, dedication and commitment shown to Everly and her family. Everlys’ little footprint will forever be in our hearts.