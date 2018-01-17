February 15, 1953 ~ January 15, 2018

F. Stanley Ferguson passed away on January 15, 2018 at the Tahoe Pacific Hospital in Reno, NV, surrounded by his family.

Stanley was born February 15, 1953 in Fallon, NV to Jackson S. and Mamie Schindler Ferguson. He attended Fallon schools and was a 1952 graduate of Churchill County High School. While in high school he played football, basketball and baseball.

He received a scholarship to play football at the University of Utah. After one season of football he chose to leave college and enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. After military service he entered the University of Nevada Reno from which he became a member of Phi Alpha Theta National Honorary Historical Society.

After graduation, Stanley taught school in Reno from 1959 to 1965. In 1965, he moved to Elko, NV and taught for 3 years. Leaving the education field in 1968, Stanley became a sales representative for General Mills, Inc. His sales area was all Northern Nevada and North-Eastern CA. Upon early retirement from General Mills, he finished his career employed by the State of Nevada Purchasing Division.

Always a student of history, Stanley was proud of his pioneer heritage. His great grandfather, Jackson S. Ferguson first crossed Nevada on Horseback on his way to the Californian gold fields in the 1850's. After 5 years of mining in the Trinity Alps of Northern California the elder Ferguson returned to his wife and family in Iowa. Several years later in 1862 with wife and children, Stanley's great grandfather crossed the plains to Santa Rosa, CA. Answering a need for a preacher in Churchill County, NV the elder Jackson Ferguson, a lay minister in the Seventh Day Adventist Church moved his family to Nevada in 1873. His grandfather, Finley Ferguson made the trip in a covered wagon as a baby. Stanley's paternal grandmother, Cora Harrigan, was born in Virginia City, NV 1873.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jacqueline; his son, Jon S. Ferguson; and daughter-in-law, Christianne M. Ferguson. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn, whom he married in 1956, they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in August of 2017; son Jackson S. Ferguson; daughters, Eileen Heuer (James Souza) and Colleen Burke (Bruce); grandchildren (6th generation Nevadans): Ayla Ferguson and Jett Ferguson, Austin Heuer, Cody Burke and Jon Evans (Liz); three great grandchildren, Aurora Evans, Lincoln Evans and Lillian Heuer. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Upon their retirement, Stanley and Marilyn spent their years enjoying travel throughout the United States, Canada and Alaska. Upon his death Stanley was planning their next trip.

To honor the deceased request, he will be cremated with no service.

He will be interred in the family plot in Fallon, NV.

Stanley was a supporter of the Wounded Warriors and the Churchill County Museum: 1050 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406, so in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name.