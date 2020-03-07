On Monday, March 2, 2020, Faith Christian Wyatt, loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 76. Faith was born as Lois Kay Trumbo and changed her name to Faith Christian Love when she devoted her soul more deeply to her Christian faith. She was a deeply spiritual woman and had said that she was prepared to go to her spiritual home whenever God called for her. It was so much sooner than her family was hoping for, but she is now at peace in heaven.

Faith was born on December 6, 1944 in Los Angeles, California to Jewel and Hilda Trumbo. Faith had a vibrant, infectious personality and touched so many people in her life. She had many jobs throughout her life. In her young life, she worked as a waitress, and she was known to be incredibly joyful and charismatic, and she loved being of service. She worked for the Lennox School district for many years first as a yard guard, then a principal’s office assistant, district office administrator, and school nurse. For her final job, she worked as a sales assistant at the Marshall Mint in Virginia City, and she especially loved helping people to find their perfect Angel medallion or jewelry.

In 1995, she married Patrick Wyatt, after rekindling a long-term friendship. She moved from Los Angeles to Carson City, Nevada to live with her beloved husband and remained there until her passing.

Faith was a supremely unique individual who always marched to the beat of her own drummer. She was thoughtful, generous and exuberant, and she was loved by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by all who encountered her joyous spirit.

She is survived by her husband Patrick Wyatt, her two daughters Roxann and Raquel, grandson Kenneth, Patrick’s two daughters Dana and Wendy, her sister Georgie and her brother Jay.

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, A viewing will be held at 10am and the funeral service will be held at 11am at Walton’s Chapel of the Valley, 1281 N. Roop Street, Carson City, NV 89701.

Flowers may be sent to Walton’s Chapel of the Valley.