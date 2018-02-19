November 5, 1923 ~ February 14, 2018

Flora Baird Miller, age 94, passed away on February 14, 2018 at her home in Fallon, Nevada. She was born November 5, 1923 in Cowley, Wyoming to Everett Baird and Marie Bassett Baird.

She married Lowell Miller on February 13, 1945 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They moved to Fallon in 1946.

Flora was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lowell, their daughter Elaine, and son-in-law Mike McKnight.

She is survived by her daughters, Janice (Bill) Wilkerson of Moroni, Utah, Sharon McKnight, Carolyn (Dave) Bake, Lavern (Steve) Bake, all of Fallon; her son, Eldon (Marsha) Miller of Gunnison, Utah; 37 grandchildren; 108 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

There will be a visitation held on Friday, February 23, 2018 from 7-9 pm at the LDS Church 450 N. Taylor Street in Fallon.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 11:00 am at the LDS Church 750 W. Richards St. in Fallon. Viewing will precede services starting at 9:30 am.

Burial will take place on Monday, February 26th at 1:00 pm at the Churchill County Cemetery in Fallon under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Home, 775-423-2255.