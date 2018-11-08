January 3, 1926 ~ Octoer 28, 2018

Flora Interrante, 92, a Dayton resident passed away peacefully at home on October 28, 2018.

Flora was born on January 3, 1926 in New York to Anthony and Mary Libasci. She was raised in Canarsie with her brother Peter and her sister Angie. Her sister Angie was fourteen years

Flora's senior and was like a second mom to her, they were very close. Flora had many fond memories of her childhood. One specifically she would talk about was when she traveled on a ship to Sicily at the age of 6 with her father. She met her grandparents and played with her young cousins.

Flora was a seamstress in the garment industry. While attending school she worked in her mother's business and at the age of sixteen was proficient on all the various sewing machines in the shop.

Flora married her loving husband, Ignazio, on June 9, 1946. They met in upstate New York when she was vacationing with her mother. They were married when he returned from military duty. They were married 66 years. Flora and Ignazio had five children, Mario, Anthony, Gary (Tammy), Marie and Janet (Joey); 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

In 1960, Flora and Ignazio moved to California and raised their children in Simi Valley and in the San Fernando Valley. Flora was a warm, loving mother. She was always there for her family no matter the circumstance. Her children all loved knowing she would listen and support them. They will love and miss her always.

Flora was preceded in death by her husband Ignazio in 2012 and her son Mario in 2007.

She is survived by four children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 3000 N. Lompa Ln. in Carson City. Interment will follow at Lone Mountain Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank hospice nurse Juliette and caregiver's Carmen and Elizabeth for taking such special care of their mom these past few months.

Arrangements are under the trusted care of Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 775-882-2644.