Fallon resident Florence Frances Hooper passed away at home on April 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was better known as Frances and was 86 years old at time of death. Frances was born in Tonopah, NV on January 2, 1934 to Rosaris and Iowa Pacheco, who preceded her in death.

She is a member of the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe and lived on the Stillwater Indian Reservation for most of her life. She went to Churchill Public School for 3 years and to Stewart Indian School (Carson City, NV) for 9 years.

Frances was a born again Christian and was a member of the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church (Alberton, MT) for many years.

She was a devoted listener to gospel and classical music and enjoyed various hobbies. She dearly loved her grandchildren and spent many hours having fun. She was a housewife and a helpmate to her husband, Ernest. She was very proud of her Mexican and Paiute heritage, The Doi Dicutta.

She is survived by her husband Ernest Hooper, son Rev. Kenneth E Hooper & family of Lolo, MT, son Clifton David Hooper & family of Reese River, NV, daughter Rebecca Chapin & family of Fallon, NV, son Bryan Richard Hooper & family of Fallon, NV, grandchildren Suzanna Miller, Kenneth J. Hooper, Eugene J. Hooper, Serena Hooper, Sarissa Hooper, Daniel Hooper, Tia Hooper, Davanna Hooper, Belinda Hooper, Alex Chapin, Shannon Hooper, Brandon Hooper, Bronson Hooper, Jaime Christy, eight great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews who she cared for, and many cousins of the Allen Clan.

She is preceded in death by her siblings Beatrice Bangochia, Maragret Thomas, Louis Pacheco, Thomas Pacheco and her children Althea, Robert & Merle.

Burial will be at the Stillwater Indian Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Fitzhenrys Funeral Home in Carson City, NV.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19.