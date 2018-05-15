October 30, 1930 ~ May 4, 2018

Florence R. Jeffers, 87, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018, at her home in Gardnerville, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her children: Connie Verbera and Carole Squatrito of Gardnerville, NV; Carl Jeffers, of Belton, TX; and Karen Jeffers of Spokane Valley, WA. Florence leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Jeffers, grandson, Brian Ellison, and siblings: Robert More, Charles More, and Catherine Watkins.

There will be a "Celebration of Life" June 24, 2018 @1pm. Her ashes will be interred with her family at Falls Cemetery in Greece, New York.

Cremation services were provided by Walton's Funerals and Cremations.