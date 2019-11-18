Floyd Bailey (Bucky) Smith Jan 2, 1936 – Nov 8, 2019

Floyd was born in Henrietta, Oklahoma, and spent his childhood in Tulare, California; taught elementary school school for 35 yrs in Bishop, California; he then retired to Carson City, Nevada.

Floyd and his childhood sweetheart Lucinda Bell Scott were married and had 59 years of marriage before Lucinda went to the lord.

Floyd will be remembered as a man who loved god, family, singing, acting, corny jokes, children and creating works of art.

Floyd is survived by his 4 children; Jacque, Chere, Denise, Scott, his 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held at Hilltop Community Church in Carson City,