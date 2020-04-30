Frances C. (Davis) Davis

Provided Photo

“On Monday, March 30, 2020, in the presence of loved ones, Frances C. Davis (Hall) passed away at the age of 100. Fran was born on April 1, 1919, in Lincoln, Illinois.

She married the love of her life, Lt. Col. Charles N. Davis (USAF-Ret.), on September 10, 1941, and traveled around the world as the wife of an Air Force officer. They had three sons (James, Kurt, and Robert) and eventually settled in Carson City. Fran was blessed with a large, loving family.

She is preceded in death by her eldest son James and her husband Charles.

She is survived by her sons Kurt (Denise), Robert (Kandi), her six grandchildren Dana Lynn Davis, Laura Catherine Davis-Taylor, Bradford James Davis (Atlanta, GA.), Desiree Davis-Hanks (Elk Grove, CA.), Danielle Davis-Austin (Reno, NV) and Derek Davis (Sparks, NV) and four great-grandchildren, Grant Davis, Kaylee Taylor, Isabella Davis, and Evelyn Hanks.

In addition to her loving spirit, Fran was a survivor. She survived breast cancer twice; once in 1968, and again in 2019 when she was 99 years old. Fran was very active in her communities and participated in the Air Force Officer’s Wives Club, Carson City Community Concert Association, Capital City Red Hats, and Carson City Women’s Bowling Association. Fran’s loving nature and fighting spirit now survive in her family’s memories.

To honor her long, happy life, please join us at a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers Fran requested donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research Foundation.”