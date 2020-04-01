Frances Gene (Southern) Ford

Frances Gene Ford (Southern) 49, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 with her family and close friends by her side.

Genie was born on February 17, 1971 to Mitchell and Catherine Southern in what was then the small town of Fallon, NV.

She attended Churchill County schools K-12 and graduated high school in 1989. Genie was a good student making honor society and in high school excelled in theatre arts, and found a love for writing. After high school Genie left the state of Nevada briefly but soon returned back to Fallon where she made a permanent home.

After returning to Fallon she went to work in the gaming industry working for Stockman’s Casino and the Depot for many years. Genie met many people in her time here. She became a familiar face tomany and a friend to all. She enjoyed her work immensely and the people she worked for.

Family was something Genie held very close to her heart. She stayed very close with her mother Catherine until her passing in 2007. She traveled to many different cities and states periodically to spend precious time with immediate family and friends.

Although fighting illness through much of her youth and into her adulthood, Genie stayed strong and dealt with what life threw at her one punch at a time.

She truly enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. Watching the Oakland Raiders, a competitive game of scrabble, or reading a good book. Frances Gene will always be remembered for her loving smile, infectious laugh, strong witt, and sharp tongue.

She is preceded in death by her father Mitchell Southern, mother Catherine Southern and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

She is survived by her sister Tracy Taylor (Quinten) of Kaycee, Wyoming, brother Steve Southern (Jeannette) of Lamoille, nieces Heather Weatherford of Winnemucca, Ashley Garrison of Reno, Breanna Southern of Reno, and Nicole Southern of Lamoille.

A celebration of life for Frances Gene will be held in Fallon, to be announced.