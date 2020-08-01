Frances Joan Brown

Provided Photo

We lost our joan on June 22, 2020, she was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Born in Missouri, she moved with her family in 1942 to California. Always an outstanding student, she enrolled in U.C.L.A. while still 17 years old. She graduated with her degree at the age of 20. After her first marriage she and her husband Robert served many churches, including starting the First Church in Nevada City, California.

Next she became an outstanding librarian at Seven Hills Middle School in Nevada City, CA, as well as a volunteer in various organizations in the local area.

Joan married Douglas Brown in August, 1982. They spent many happy years together, including several trips abroad, as well as in the United States. She lived a full life and she will be missed by family and friends.

Those left behind included her husband Douglas Brown, son Charles Meyer, grandchildren Nick Meyer, Erin Meyer, Anastasia Johnson and Joseph Romer, great grandchild Fletcher Meyer.

A special thank you to staff at Eden Hospice Care and Ormsby Care Center.

Memorial will be at a later date.