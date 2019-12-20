Frances Orput Nov 14, 1935 ~ Nov 28, 2019

“Fran” was born in Red Bluff, CA to Joseph Schrempp and Edith Engelhorn Schrempp. She was the mother of four sons and lived in the Bay Area of California for most of her life. She worked her whole life, and retired from Chevron Oil as a billing specialist. She loved to travel, making many trips to Europe. She loved to laugh, and enjoyed life to the fullest. In 2012, she moved to Carson City to be closer to one of her sons and family. She enjoyed living at Autumn Village, playing cards and talking to her many friends there, especially the ladies on the “third floor”.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents, and one son, Matt. She is survived by her three sons: Brad, Wade & Craig; many grandchildren & extended family.

Her brother Ben Schrempp of Pacifica, CA, passed away a week and a day after she did.

A private memorial was held with her three sons & family members. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimezers Association.