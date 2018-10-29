Frances S. Wilde

Frances S. WildeOctober 29, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) October 29, 2018Frances S. Wilde, 70, died October 27, 2018 in Fernley, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesRichard “Dick” TatroPhillip William HilliardJohn E. Frank JrLoretta Irene HallsworthTrending SitewideNevada Supreme Court Seat G candidate questionsProgress stopped on wildfire in Duck Hill area; I-580 slow goingPhoto gallery: Nevada Day Parade (with video)2018 Nevada Day schedule of events2018 Primary Election guide: Justice of the Supreme Court, Seat C