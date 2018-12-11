Frank Joseph Leupp

Aug 14, 1930 – Dec 10, 2018

Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather Frank J. Leupp of Carson City passed away quietly at home on Monday, December 10, 2018. Born in Keyport, New Jersey on August 14, 1930, he was the fifth of child Ernst and Charlotte Leupp.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he was married to his wife Agnes for 59 years. He was pre deceased by his three brothers Ernest, Charles, and Eugene, and sister Charlotte. He was the father of three children, Christine, Charles, and Catherine, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

There will be a viewing and recitation of the Holy Rosary at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Carson City on Thursday, December 13th at 6:00pm. The funeral Mass will also be offered at Corpus Christi on Friday, December 14th at 12:10pm, followed by interment at Eastside Memorial Park in Minden. A reception will follow the interment service.