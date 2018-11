August 17, 1932 ~ November 13, 2018

Frank Papaianni, 86, of Carson City, passed away on November 13, 2018. He was born on August 17, 1932, in Syracuse, New York.

Frank retired after 26 years with the Employment Security Department. He was a Navy veteran from the Korean War. He was also a past president of the Carson Fraternal Order of Eagles, as well as being past president of the Chief Truckee Clamlpus.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Joan, his son Pat of Houston, TX, and his daughter Penny (Mike) Livermore of Reno.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 24th, at 11am. at St. Peters Episcopal Church located at 314 N Division St., Carson City, NV.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift donation to the American Cancer Society.