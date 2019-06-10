August 31, 1944 - June 2, 2019 Franklin Dewayne Irwin passed away June 2, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada. He was born August 31, 1944 in Dimmitt, Texas. Frank graduated from Laton High School in Laton, California in 1962. He married Patricia Tolbert in 1962 and they had 2 children together. Later in life, Frank married Susan and was “Dad” to her daughter, Shylah. He loved the Sierra Nevada Mountains and spent many vacations hiking the trails with his family. He first moved to Carson City in 1981, then spent the last 38 years working in the area and around the country as a Systems Analyst/Computer Programmer.Frank was preceded in death by his parents Cornelius “Rass” and Norma Irwin and his brothers Jim Irwin and Thomas Irwin. He is survived by his sisters Patricia Smith, Mearlyn Tucker and Carol Zapata, his sons Steven (Charlotte) Irwin and Jason (D’ondra) Sherrill, his daughters Tamara (Jerry) Pruzzo and Shylah Irwin, his grandchildren Tina (Mike) Hudgins, Brian (Laura) Irwin, Krystal (Jesse) Fuller, Katelyn Waller, Morgan Pruzzo and William Pruzzo, great-grandchildren Morgan, Brendon, Aiden, Jordan, Alice, Trenton, Preston, Troy and Skylah.Frank’s love for his family and friends was unconditional. His love, quick wit and easy laughter will be missed by us all.Arrangments were in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations.