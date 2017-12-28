February 8, 1932 ~ December 24, 2017

Fred J Daniels Jr. of Carson City NV, age 85, passed away in his sleep December 24. He was born Feb 8, 1932 to Fred J Daniels and Etta Watson and was raised in Prescott, AZ.

At age of 15 Fred dropped out of school and enlisted in the Army. He served 6 years in the 82nd Airborne Division and received his Jumpmaster certificate. After leaving the Army he trained as a diesel mechanic in Chicago, moved to Sparks, and repaired trucks on Northern Nevada and California highways. He joined the operating engineers union. Among the many projects he worked on were the construction of Interstate 80, the Boca Bridge, and Carson Street, when it was widened from 2 lane to 4 lane.

He met Renate Schroeder Lee while he was working at NIC . They married in Gardnerville, NV January 28, 1961. After their marriage, they moved to Carson City and Fred enrolled in the engineering program at UNR. He graduated with a Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He then owned and operated Daniels Engineering until his retirement.

He was active in the community beginning with Cub Scout Master and in Boy Scouts. He was past President of numerous community organizations, including the Carson City Rotary Club, Carson City Chamber of Commerce, Kit Carson Toastmasters Club and Cal-Nevada Chapter of the 82nd Airborne. Fred was also a member of the American Legion Post 56.

Fred was an avid history buff and loved meeting his friends for coffee to discuss and debate current issues of the day.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Ruby Gordon and Jeanne Mann.

He is survived by his wife Renate, sons James (Annette) and Brian; grandson Jonathan (Courtney) and their daughter Lexi; and granddaughters Antionette Smith, Cheryl Hale and Jennifer Barker, nine great and great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 1281 N. Roop St., Carson City

Wake immediately following the service at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, Carson City.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cal-Nevada All Airborne, 1455 West 4th St., #39, Reno, NV 89503 or Friends of the NRA of Nevada