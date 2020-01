Fred Oscar Younker

Fred Oscar Younker, longtime Fallon businessman, passed away in Berrien Springs, Michigan on December 26, 2019.

He is survived by his Nancy (née Payne), Randall Wayne Younker (son), Gregory Alan Younker (son), Lisa ReNee Darden (daughter), 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Services were held at the Village SDA Church.