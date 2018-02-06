Frederick Oscar Swanson Jr.

1932 to 2017

Fred Swanson, age 85 of Carson City, Nevada, passed away on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2017. He was born 1932 in Denver, Colorado.

Fred dedicated his life to personal spiritual development and a quiet life of service to all those around him. He was an exceptional person and will be missed by many. He is survived by the usual compliment of loving family members.

We are born into a family. We choose friends. To many, family is the most important bond. Fred honored and loved his family but held a special place in his heart for friendships which he considered of equal or sometimes greater value as friends are chosen family. Fred saw something special in each of his friends and considered their acquaintance a blessing.

On my father's behalf, I would like to thank his friends for being part of his chosen family. If wealth may be measured by friendship, Fred was a very wealthy man indeed.

Should you wish to gather with friends and family to share memories with others and bid Fred farewell, please join us on Sunday, February 18, 2018, at the Carson Plaza Hotel Event Center located at 211 E. 9th Street, Carson City, NV 89701.

No flowers please.If you wish to make a financial remembrance, please donate to the Nevada Humane Society-Spay/Neuter Program, 549 Airport Rd, Carson City, NV 89701.