November 14, 1926 ~ June 2, 2018

Freida Lena Warman, age 91, passed away on June 2, 2018 in her Fallon home with her daughter Elaine by her side. She was born November 14, 1926 in Battle Mountain, Nevada. She lived in Fallon since 1938.

Freida was a strong, loving, and generous sister, wife, mother and grandma. She was a homemaker and her husband's right-hand woman, helping with all aspects of his work.

Growing up with many challenges, Freida had great appreciation for life and enjoyed every moment. Of those challenges, hunger was a major struggle Freida and her family dealt with during the Great Depression.

Freida was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Eugene Warman Sr; daughter, Evelyn; sisters, Bessy, Laverna, Margie, and Lurleen; grandson, Michael; sons-in-law, Paul Heath and Gordon Eaken.

She will be greatly remember by her daughters, Elaine Heath and Bonnie Eaken; son, Edward Eugene Warman Jr. (Kathy). Freida will also be remembered by her six grandchildren, Cindy Eaken, Patrick Heath, Steven Heath (Edna), Marsha Hill (Andy); Mary Eaken; Lynn Warman (Alex); seven great-grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren and two step-great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.

No funeral services will be held, but if anyone would like to do so, please make a donation in her memory to the Food Pantry c/o Epworth Methodist Church 280 E. Stillwater Street Fallon, NV 89406.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406, 775-423-8928.