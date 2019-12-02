Gary Allen (Sam) Bradley

Gary Allen Bradley ( Sam ) 1939 – 2019 Sam Bradley passed away peacefully November 24, 2019,after a long battle with kidney failure, he was 80 years old. Born in Fallon in 1939 to Kirn and Verna Erb Bradley he was raised with his brother Ron on the family property in the Old River District.

Born and raised in Fallon he went through all grades in the Churchill County School District, graduating high school in 1957. After high school he joined the Air National Guard in 1959-1965. He would stay here in Fallon and work in and eventually take over the family business, Bradley Garage. He would later close the shop and start work at NAS Fallon as a heavy equipment mechanic where he would end up retiring from.

He married Bernice Gallio in 1960 and had a daughter Sherie. They later separated and moved on. He would eventually marry Barbara Ackerman and have 2 boys James and Jeffery. They too would separate and went their different directions.

Sam always loved to spend time hunting or fishing with whomever but mostly enjoyed time with his boys. He was a member of the Greenhead club and the Nevada Bighorns. He also was a Hunter Education instructor and would be given an award for the most hours as an instructor in the state before the new curriculum started. He was one of the early members of the Lahontan Auto Racing Association and driving his #5 race car at Rattlesnake and in Lovelock.

He loved to spend time with family and friends whether in camp at Sunday dinner where he could see kids and grandkids.

Sam is preceded in death by his parents and his son Jim.

He is survived by his brother Ronald (Dianne) of Sparks Nevada, his daughter Sherie (Kevin) Mitchell of Carrollton Texas, son Jeff (Linda) of Fallon. Granddaughters Brianna and Laura Mitchell, Kaylynn (Tailor) Sponcey, Sammantha (Jack) Eaton, Jenna Bradley and grandson Trey Bradley. He had one great granddaughter Kimber Sponcey.

Sam was loved by many other family and friends and will be missed.

There will be a memorial service on December 7, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Smiths Funeral Home in Fallon. There will be a small luncheon to follow.