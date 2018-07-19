Gary Asher Sheerin was escorted into heaven by his beloved grandson Will July 16, 2018.

He was with JoAnn, his cherished wife of 57 years.

Gary was born in Elko NV October 7, 1938. After graduating Loyola University and Hastings College of Law, he and JoAnn moved to Carson City in 1964 where he practiced Property Law for over 55 years. He and JoAnn also built a 30+-year successful property development partnership with Jack and Arlene Oakes.

Gary had a great passion for people and politics and he served his community in a myriad of ways including: Nevada State Senator and Assemblyman, Chairman of Western Nevada College Foundation, Chairman of the Committee to build the Carson City Courthouse and served on the Senior Citizen Advisory Board. He was a member of St Teresa's Parish for over 60 yrs. He loved sailing, hiking, skiing, woodworking, tennis, and golf and pickle ball. He also loved music, dancing and laughing most of all. He was always a man of integrity and true generosity. In the midst of the sorrow of his Alzheimer's disease, he transformed into a profoundly exuberant lover of life bringing an infectious light, joy and love to everyone he encountered.

His wife JoAnn, his 4 children Christopher and wife Keri, Jennifer, Howard and wife Kassie, Kelleia and husband Peter survive Gary. He has 6 grandchildren Will (deceased), Johnny, Juliette, Jersey, James and Ava and one great grandson, Theodore.

A memorial mass will be held at St Teresa's Catholic Church on August 4, 2018 at 6pm with a reception to follow at The Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Western NV, St Teresa's Church or Western Nevada College Foundation.