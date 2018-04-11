May 27, 1946 – April 8, 2018

Gary Leon Gilmore Cole, 71 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 8th, 2018.

Gary was born in St. Ignatius, Montana on May 27, 1946 to Donelda Gilmore and Ray VanNess. He lived most of his life in

Fallon, Nevada.

Gary was a hard working man who worked for the USDA for 40 years as an Animal Health Technician. He worked all over the United States helping to eradicate animal diseases. He served in the Army National Guard, was a member of the Jaycees, and a Boy Scout Leader. Gary had a passion for construction and built his own home and helped in the construction of his sons homes.

Gary is survived by his wife Sandie of 37 years; sons, Kevin Cole and Jason "Scooter" Cole (Theresa); four grandchildren, Justin Cole (Ashley), Jenna Tanberg (David), Launa Hopkins (Kelby), and Tyler Cole; two great grandchildren, Allyson Keller and Tinlee Tanberg; brothers Chuck Cole and Terry VanNess, sisters Karen Baker, Linda Whitaker and Debbie Sobolik (Bill) and numerous cousins.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, April 14th at 11:00 at Parkside Bible Fellowship on Tedford Way, Fallon, Nevada.