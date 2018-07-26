It is with great sadness that the family of George Edson McCarrell announces his passing after a brief illness, on Sunday, July 22, 2018, at the age of 71 years.

A native of Nevada, George graduated from Tonopah High School in 1965. He joined the Navy in October of 1965 and retired in October of 1988.

George was predeceased by his parents and brother Patrick McCarrell.

George will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Rizalina and their children, Cliff and Cathy (Gary). George will also be fondly remembered by his 2 grandchildren, Julia and William, and by his sister, Cathy (Brent) Baldree.

Military Funeral Honors in his memory were held on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 11:00 am at The Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements with Smith Family Funeral Home 775-423-2255.