May 21, 1929 ~ December 26, 2017

George Edward Stephenson, born in Nebraska City, NE on May 21, 1929, passed away in Carson City, NV on December 26, 2017 at the age of 88.

On August 28, 1948, George married Frances Georgette Lewenkamp in Las Vegas, NV. Mrs. Stephenson passed away on May 20, 2005 after 57 years of marriage. George married Donna Mattner in Carson City, NV on September 20, 2008.

George retired from Lockheed Martin Missiles and Space Corp. after 32 years of service as technician, engineer and manager. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling, model trains and an affiliation with the Carson Mills Park train organization, where he helped maintain the tracks and engine.

George is survived by his wife Donna of nine years; sister Sandra Stephenson of Fremont, CA; son Michael (Stacy) Stephenson of Livermore, CA; daughter Geri (Greg) Scoby of La Grange, CA; grandson Anthony (Hanna) Suess of San Jose, CA; granddaughter Leanne Suess of San Jose CA; grandson Matthew Stephenson of Livermore, CA; and brother-in-law Kenneth (Chantal) Lewenkamp of Pueblo West, CO. He is also survived by his step children Donald Mattner, Lynda Day and Carolyn Wahlgemuth.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 30th from 1pm – 5pm at Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Dr., Carson City, NV.

In lieu of flowers a donaton in George's name to the North Douglas Senior Citizens Center would be appreciated.