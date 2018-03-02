Carson City today lost one of its famous pizza makers and most beloved Greeks.

George Metropoulos, proprietor of Nick's Pizza on main street and Pizza King in Moundhouse, was born in a village in Maladreni in 1946 in a war and poverty ravaged Greece.

Seeking his fortunes as a young man he immigrated to San Francisco and at 18 found his lifelong partner and wife Maria who was at his side for over 50 years and until his final moments. They shared a blessed life full of travel, experiences, successful businesses and raised two lovely daughters Niki and Stacy and 4 grandchildren Maria, Christina, George, and Isabelle.

The family is proud that this wonderful kind soul spread joy and happiness to all that he met.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 6th at 10:30 am at St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church, 4795 Lakeside Dr., Reno, NV.

Interment at 12:30pm at Lone Mountain Cemetery, 1044 Beverly Dr., Carson City, NV

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church in Reno, NV