George S. Skibinski

Provided Photo

George S Skibinski, a Dayton resident, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020, at the age of 88. George was born in Newark, NJ on August 7, 1931 to Sophie (Dral) Skibinski and George J Skibinski. He grew up in New Jersey surrounded by his family that included his parents, brother Bob, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins that contributed to many fond memories.

George served in the U S Navy from 1951 to 1955 as an Aviation Structural Mechanic where he was stationed in many locations in the United States. However, his most favorite was when he was stationed in the Alameda and Oakland area of California. He had many stories of his time there especially the ones that involved his lifelong friend Daniel Mathews.

George married the love of his life Dorothy on June 27, 1959 in New Jersey. They were married for 44 wonderful years. They made the big move to California in 1963 along with their daughter Donna.

George worked at Litton Industries and Hughes Aircraft in Southern California as a production control specialist until his retirement.

George loved spending time and traveling with his family and friends. For those of you knew him well he would never pass up an invitation to share a meal, visit or lend a helping hand to his family and friends.

This last September, George, Donna and Brad made a trip to PA and NJ to visit family. We will have many happy memories of the time spent with our family during this visit.

George is survived by his daughter Donna (Brad) Winter in Dayton, granddaughter Ashley (Bryan) Anders in Reno,brother Bob (Eileen) Skibinski in Norristown PA, sister in law Florence Oliphant In Corvallis, OR and numerous nephews and nieces.

In his honor if you would like to share a meal, visit or extend a kind gesture with someone, George would like that.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Ann’s Catholic Church or Dayton Senior Center.

A celebration of life, rosary and Mass will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Fitzhenry’s Funeral Home.