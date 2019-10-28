George Wayne Scott May 20, 1958 – Oct 17, 2019

George Wayne Scott, known to many as “Scotty”, peacefully passed away at his home on October 17, 2019 at the age of 61.

He was born in Fresno, CA on May 20, 1958 to George Washington Scott and Alona Elizabeth Inman.

He is survived by his father, four children and many beautiful grand children.

The memorial service will be held on November 8th at 2:00 pm at Walton’s Funerals & Cremations at 1281 N. Roop St. in Carson City.

The family invites the memorial attendees to an informal celebration of life potluck at George’s daughters house in Minden, NV at 6:00 pm. Address to be provided at service.