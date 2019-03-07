August 5, 1937 ~ March 2, 2019

Georgia Ann Hogue, aged 81 years, having dutifully and lovingly held the post of matriarch of our family, began her new post and eternal adventure with her beloved husband Richard of 42 years on March 2, 2019 at her home in Carson City, NV.

Georgia was born August 5 1937, in Rockford, Illinois to Estle and Lois Oskins. Mom grew up with her brothers Estle and Carl, And sisters Carol and Sheryl. As fate would have it she was introduced to Richard and they were married August 7, 1955. The following year they began their family. Beginning with what our Dad jokingly referred to as The "First Family" consisting of Richard, born In 1956, Debra, born In 1958, and Kevin, born In 1964. However fate had not been satisfied and thus came along the "Second Family" in 1975, consisting of twins Koreen and Doreen. Already a big beautiful family but not complete until 1978 when a second set of twins were born, Melissa and Melinda. The family moved west in the 1960's.

Mom enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping , cooking, entertaining, and spoiling her 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was a remarkable, strong, loving, supportive and thoughtful Matriarch and we will all dutifully remember the innumerable lessons she taught us. The unconditional love that was passed to each of us will sustain our family.

Mom was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her son Richard JR, grandson Devon, sister Carol and brother Carl.

Mom is survived by son Kevin (Rhonda); daughters, Debra Reed (Jerry), Koreen Zenoby (Tom), Doreen Denton (John), Melissa Barredo (Mike), Melinda Lathrop (Ben); and sister Sheryl Albright (Dale); brother Estle Oskins (Marilyn); grandsons, Richard Hogue III, Raymond Hogue, Jeffery Hogue, Ryan Hogue, Xander Lathrop, Cole Barredo; and granddaughters, Danielle Moffitt, Jazmine Trabue, Jessica Hogue, Amanda Shepherd, Shaianna Zenoby, Shayna Zenoby, Vivian Lathrop, Georgia Bowman, Alexa Barredo; and great-grandchildren Aldric, Tosin, Zackary, Kylie, Hunter, And Elizabeth.

Moms services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11am at Walton's Chapel Of The Valley, 1281 N. Roop St, Carson City NV, 89701, followed by a reception at the family home.