Gerald Warren "Rocky" Allen

Provided Photo

Gerald Warren “Rocky” Allen, Jr. of Fallon, NV passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the age of 61. After several battles with chronic health problems he passed peacefully.

Rocky was born on May 7, 1959 in Los Angeles, CA. He lived in Fallon, NV for the majority of his life.

Rocky was a local star athlete with a passion for sports and always supported local teams, win or lose. He had a great sense of humor and could tell the most vivid, detailed stories that would capture the event, breathe life back into that old day and reminisce on a simple way of living. But mostly, Rocky loved people and cared deeply for family and friends. His big heart carried others’ burdens and he often spoke kind words. He fought hard for his health and made peace with God.

Rocky was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Shauna; and brother Ronald.

He is survived by his step-mother Jeanette; brother Raymond; sister Rhonda; sons Shaun, Jesse and Justin; grandchildren Kallee, Marcus, Shaunangelo, Houston, Daniel, Amira, Allele, Anevay, Abigail and Evelyn; and great-granddaughter Aurora.

Family and friends are invited to join us for a viewing and visitation on Friday June 5, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Dr., Fallon, NV 89406.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribal Gym, Fallon, NV. Burial will follow immediately at the FPST cemetery, Fallon, NV. Family and friends are invited to attend.