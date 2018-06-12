Gerald Wayne “Jerry” Crouch

Gerald Wayne “Jerry” CrouchJune 12, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) June 12, 2018Gerald Wayne "Jerry" Crouch, 79, died June 1, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesMargaret “Kari” FrilotHester Marie Dillard-MortensenLarry McIntoshScott StahlTrending Sitewide2018 Primary Election guide: Justice of the Supreme Court, Seat C2018 Primary Election guide: Nevada Lt. Governor2018 Primary Election guide: Nevada Secretary of State – Republicans2018 Primary Election guide: Nevada Attorney GeneralCarson High School Class of 2018 graduates