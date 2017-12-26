Gerald Weldon “Jerry” McAdoo

April 16, 1960 ~ December 22, 2017

Jerry McAdoo, born in Lynwood, California on April 16, 1960, passed from this earth on Friday, December 27, 2017.

He is survived by his mother Wanda Apodaca; father Glen McAdoo; daughters Dakoda and Vanessa McAdoo; sisters Cindy Horka and Debbie Winzen; and brothers Tim and Steve Callan. He has two grandchildren Eden and Eric as well.

The family deeply appreciates the care and understanding of his employer Louie's Hardware. They were wonderful.

We wish to send the following message: Jerry died of complications from the flu. If you haven't gotten a recent flu shot, go get one right away.