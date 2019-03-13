Gerard Theodore Hardy

March 24th, 1960 – December 8th, 2018

On what would have been the weekend of Gerard's 59th birthday, family and friends will gather to say farewell to our gentle giant. Gerard left us too soon, succumbing to cancer, a diagnosis received

just a few months earlier. He leaves behind the gift of many cherished memories.

Born in Berwyn, Illinois, Gerard moved to Oakland, California as a young boy. While growing up, he enjoyed spending time at his family's Lake Tahoe cabin. The Hardy's relocated from Oakland to Lafayette, California, in the mid-70s. There, Gerard attended Pleasant Hill High School where he met his future wife, Mary (Messerli) Mc Guinness.

Gerard and Mary were wed in Crockett, California in 1981. While living in Crockett, he began to lay the foundation for his dream job. He became a volunteer with the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department.

Always drawn to nature, Gerard moved with Mary to South Lake Tahoe in 1982. In 1984, their son Jordan was born. While working as an automotive mechanic, he began volunteering for the Lake Valley and South Lake Tahoe Fire Departments. In 1989, he was hired as a full-time firefighter with the City of South Lake Tahoe.

As an outdoorsman, he enjoyed all that Tahoe had to offer– boating, fishing, camping, golf, and winter sports. Gerard was one of Lake Tahoe's original mountain bikers. He was also passionate about classic cars, rock music, and Harley Davidson motorcycles.

A second career for Gerard was as a registered nurse. He worked as an RN in the Carson City and Gardnerville areas, finding his niche with the Washoe Tribal Health Center in Gardnerville, where he was employed until he became ill.

Gerard was preceded in death by his infant sister Cheryl Hardy, his mother Dolores Hardy, and his older brother Jim Hardy. A dog lover, Gerard was also predeceased by his loyal companions Duffy, Bear and Smokey.

He is survived by his father, James Hardy of Lafayette, California, his brother Daryl Hardy of Concord, California, and his son, Jordan Hardy, of Markleeville, California. He also leaves behind numerous nephews, nieces, and others who loved him, including friends and co-workers. His humor, laughter, and spirit live on.

Friends who wish to celebrate Gerard's life are welcome to join us at Lake Tahoe Golf Course on Saturday March 23rd from 2 to 4 pm.