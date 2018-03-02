August 21, 1950 ~ February 25, 2018

Gilbert Leo Lujan passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2018 in Carson City, NV, with his wife and family by his side.

A native of Los Angeles, California, Gilbert and his wife of 48 years, Nancy Lujan moved to Carson in 2006. Gilbert retired from the Nevada Appeal in 2013.

He is survived by his wife; their 4 children, Tina, Gilbert Jr., Stephanie, and Rose Renee; 18 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren on the way; 6 brothers, David, Robbie, Tommy, Johnny, Louie, and Jimmy; 5 sister-in-laws; many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 10th @ 10am at Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 1281 N. Roop St., Carson City, NV.

A Celebration of Life will follow at the Lujan residence.