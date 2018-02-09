February 27, 1943 ~ February 6, 2018

Gladys Jean Sullivan, 74, of Gardnerville, Nevada passed from life on February 6, 2018 at Carson Tahoe Hospital.

She was born on February 27, 1943 in Temple, Texas. Gladys was the daughter of Lawrence and Adeline (Cislo) Beierschmitt of Vallejo, California where she grew up.

She went on to nursing school and graduated from Mary's Help in San Francisco. She retired as a Registered Nurse in 2005 after working for more than 40 years in various hospitals and mostly with Dr. Bill O'Shaughnessy's family practice.

Gladys is survived by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Philip Daver Sullivan; three children, Sean Sullivan, Dana Rankin, Brendan Sullivan; five grandchildren; and brother, Lawrence Beierschmitt.

There will be a Rosary at St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Ln. Gardnerville, NV, at 10:15 on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 with a reception at the Pastoral Center.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Missionaries of the Poor care of St. Gall Catholic Church.