Glenn Alexander Collier

September 10, 1957 – January 21, 2021

63-year-old Glenn A Collier, a longtime resident of Carson City, NV and father of three children passed away unexpectedly January 21, 2021.

Glenn was born on September 10, 1957 in Glendale, CA and in 1967 his parents moved the family of six to Carson City, where Glenn loved to call home. In 1976 he proudly enlisted in the US Marine Corp, and in 1981 he met and would later marry Jennifer Koonce. Together they raised a son and two daughters, whom they greatly loved and adored.

Glenn had a passion for all things sports: he was the one to turn to for the latest scores for baseball and football. When Las Vegas obtained their first professional hockey team, the Knights, it was nearly as much fun to watch him cheering them on to the Stanley Cup playoffs as it was to watch the hockey games.

Glenn was a loyal son and brother for which he is truly admired. Dinners at Bully’s with sincere discussions of politics, religion, current affairs, family, work, music, and just plain solving all the problems of the world will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Cameron Collier (Erin – Kingman, AZ), Sara Rountree (Erik – Sparks, NV), and Alora Bartosz (Alex – Reno, NV); his mother Flo Collier (Hesperia, CA), and brothers Michael (Joy – Indianapolis, IN) and Bill Collier (Dayton, NV); grandchildren, Brian, Aubrey, Elijah, and Emmett; nephews Jeremy Collier and Nicholas Schweiger; and cousins Greg and Jeff Fuller.

Glenn was preceded in death by his father Dr. Douglas R Collier Jr and his sister Karen L Schweiger.

Grave side service to be held February 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Walton’s Funerals and Cremations in Carson City. Family and friends welcome.