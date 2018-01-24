June 2, 1918 ~ January 18, 2018

Grace Sloan passed away on January 18, 2018 at the Cascades of the Sierra assisted living facility in Spanish Springs, Nevada. Grace was 99 years old when she departed for the heavens.

Grace was born on June 2, 1918 in Fallon, Nevada to Charles and May Lehman. She was the youngest of 5 children (Arlie, Alpha, Audrey and Charles, who preceded her). She fondly recalled riding her horse to school and her time growing up on Swingle Bench in Churchill County.

Her father Charles was a major influence on her and how she rode through life – honestly and upright with style.

She married her High School sweetheart Thomas A. Sloan Sr. and they moved to Reno to start a family, having two sons, Thomas Jr. and Charles. In Reno, Grace became very involved in the community fighting for citizen's property rights and always being a voice for those less fortunate. Her community efforts culminated in a role that she truly relished, President of the Rebekah Assembly of Nevada. Her theme while serving as President was T.N.T. ~ Try New Things, and her motto ~ "We Work to Make a Living; We Give to Make a Life. Grace loved sweets, especially cookies and ice cream.

Grace is survived by her grandson Todd Sloan, great granddaughter and namesake Grace Sloan and great grandson Henry Sloan.

The Memorial Service will be at Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon Nevada (505 Rio Vista Drive) on Saturday January 27th at 1pm. The service will be graciously conducted by the Rebekah's.

Interment will follow at the Churchill County Public Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rebekah Assembly of Nevada.