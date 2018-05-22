Gregory Banovich

Gregory BanovichMay 22, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) May 22, 2018Gregory Banovich, 86, of Carson City passed away on May 16, 2018. Arrangements are in the care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations, 775-888-6800. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesRobert Elvin HowardStan LehmanCelebration of Life for Lisa Ann WetzelLarry RothchildRaymond Michael OsterTrending SitewideFatal Douglas County officer-involved shooting in SunridgeMudslides close Highway 395 near Topaz LakeFifty cows with new calves stolen from Humboldt ranchAna’s Cafe opens to publicYerington man killed in Sunridge shooting