Gregory “Greg” Hanson

January 17, 1947 – June 29, 2019A beloved husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and friend, Greg Hanson was a passionate plantsman and outdoorsman. He married the love of his life, Nancy—third time was a charm!—and they were immensely proud of the stunning garden oasis they created for themselves at their home in Carson City. At age 21, Greg was drafted into the Army. He served a two-year tour (1969–70), primarily in West Germany, and was awarded a medal for sharpshooting. Early in his career, Greg worked the showroom at the Sahara Hotel & Casino, Lake Tahoe. He became a showroom captain before moving on to open his own billiards hall and bar—and later a restaurant—in the Minden/Gardnerville area.In the early 1990s, Greg began working at the Greenhouse Garden Center, Carson City, and went on to become grounds manager. In subsequent years, he mentored many of the Garden Center staff. He would keep a close eye on new hires to see if they were serious; and if they were, he would patiently and generously teach them all he knew—which was an encyclopedic knowledge, not only of the nursery collection but also of the native flora of the region and beyond.When the Garden Center expanded its landscaping services to include delivery and planting, Greg was a very knowledgeable member of the crew, offering expert landscape and garden design advice. Greg was an ardent and accomplished hunter, from his early deer-camp days with his dad to later camps with Nancy. He also loved fishing—whether with his buddy Rob, at Wilson, or alone at Topaz. When he caught fish, he would always share them with the crew at the Garden Center.Greg is dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hjalmer T. Hanson and Esther McIntosh, sister Kevin, and son, Jarrod.He is survived by his wife, Nancy Marino, sisters Toni and Dee, daughter Dana (Niall), and grandchildren Evelyn and Rory.No service is planned.In lieu of flowers, please give to the charity of your choice.Greg's ashes will be scattered at his and his Dad's favorite hunting spot: Soldier's Cap, near Midas, Nevada.“All I think of ever is that I love you.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald