Gwen Renee Nix November 24, 1964 ~ September 10, 2019

Gwen Renee Nix, 54, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019. Gwen was born in Pennsylvania November 24, 1964 to Roland and Maryann Proctor. Our beloved Gwen– “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” PS 116:15

“Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth… And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be his people, and God himself will be with them as their God. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away. Revelation 21

“Thank you, Lord, for our precious Gwen. Thank you for the beautiful way she touched so many lives. Although we miss her very much, thank you, God, for taking tender care of her and giving her eternal life free from pain and full of great joy. May your grace and love continue with us here on earth. For Christ’s sake and glory we pray, Amen.”

Gwen is survived by her husband, Jim Nix; daughter and son-in-law Lauren and Thomas Gilmore; mother, Maryann Proctor; sister, Gail Slayton; brothers, Gary and Greg Proctor; grandchildren, Alyssa; Xeanna; Gunner; Makenzie; Peyton; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Gathering to Celebrate Gail’s life will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Highland Manor 550 North Sherman St Fallon, NV 89406.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928.