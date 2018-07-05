Hale Grunden Detweiler & Sonja Marie Detweiler

Hale Grunden Detweiler, (83) and Sonja Marie Detweiler (83), husband and wife of 26 years both passed away on May 23, 2018.

Hale was born in Sparrows Point, Maryland and is survived by his son of a previous marriage (Perry Lee Detweiler and wife Sharon), three grandchildren (Corey Estes, Ida Rose and Robert Joel) and two great grandchildren (Cecilia and Hanna).

Sonja was born in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada and is survived by her son of a previous marriage (William Lee Richards and wife Shirley), six grandchildren (William Lowell, Stephanie Marie, Shari Marie, Erica Marie, Bridget Renee, and Christopher) and three great grandchildren (Liam, Ainsley and Astrid).

Hale was a 25-plus year veteran of the Coast Guard, Army Reserve and Georgia National Guard. He also worked as a private investigator. He was active with his high school reunion class and enjoyed discussing politics and genealogy research.

Sonja was a devoted home maker who also ventured into several small businesses with a hair salon, boutique, and consignment store. She enjoyed crochet, making jewelry and a number of other crafts. She loved to play golf and was an avid fan of both golf and football.

Both Sonja and Hale loved their families, enjoyed raising and showing championship dogs, and were always ready to holler Bingo! They were loved and they will be missed.

Services are scheduled for Monday, July 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (military prompt) at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way in Fernley.

Arrangements by Smith Family Funeral Home-Fallon, 505 Rio Vista Dr., Fallon, NV, 775-423-2255.