Harold E. Newpher

Born in Terre Hill, PA to Ivan and Mate Newpher and passed away on June 30 in Carson City, Nevada.

Harold served in the USMC during WWII and was an agent with the FBI from 1948 to 1977.

He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Margaret (Peggy) Newpher.

He is survived by sons Jeff and Joe, daughter Jamie, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.