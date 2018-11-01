Harold Morroney

Harold MorroneyNovember 1, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) November 1, 2018Harold Morroney, 91 of Carson City, passed away on October 24, 2018, arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations, 775-888-6800. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesFrances S. WildeRichard “Dick” TatroPhillip William HilliardJohn E. Frank JrHelen J. DennisTrending SitewideMartin Hotel set for Carson City openingNevada Supreme Court Seat G candidate questionsCongress changes veteran status for Guard, Reserves2018 Primary Election guide: Justice of the Supreme Court, Seat CMakeup artist ordered to get 13-year-old to school