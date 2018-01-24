Harold R. Rollings

Harold R. RollingsJanuary 24, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 24, 2018Harold R. Rollings, age 85, of Gardnerville, NV passed away on January 20, 2018. Arrangements in the trusted care of Fitzhenry's Carson Valley Funeral Home. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesJoshua Lee HickmanJames “Jim” R. MarshallBraxton Conner Jay MooreF. Stanley FergusonBetty Lou ForbushTrending SitewideGov. looks to fix major problems found by auditorsMan arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, says Carson City Sheriff’s OfficeNevada wins decision in fight vs. Obama’s water rule