Oct 29, 1939 – July 17, 2018

Harold Wayne Bailey, a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, entered into life 10-29-1939 in Montgomery, AL to Eula Mae (Rhodes) and Roscoe Horace Bailey. He went to glory with his Lord on 07-17-2018 in Dayton, NV after a long battle with COPD.

He had a deep love for his family and is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Dale Bailey; his children Jena Bailey of Dayton, NV; Jennifer (Ron) Katz of Hayward, CA and Dainer (Candice) Bailey of Gardnerville, NV; 9 grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren, his sister Janetta Edwards of Meridian, ID and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Sunday, August 19th, at 2pm at Shadow Mountain Church, 1311 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville, NV

A reception will follow immediately at 926 Dresslerville Rd, Gardnerville, NV.