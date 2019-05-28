Harold William Sorensen

August 16, 1921 ~ May 20, 2019

Harold Wiliam Sorensen, a longtime resident of Carson City, passed away in his sleep from Acute Kidney Failure on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 6:07 am, at the age of 97.

He was born in Blackfoot, Idaho August 16, 1921. He had two brothers, Therious and Darwin Nels, both of whom have passed on.



In July of 1941 he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, which later became the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged in December of 1945. He then went on to become an Air Traffic Controller in March 1946, retiring January 13, 1079 as a

GS-14 step 9 as a 2nd level Supervisor.

Harold married Rosemary Martinez on September 11, 1951. She passed away of

Pancreatic Cancer in July of 1980.

He is survived by his sister, Evelyn Whyte; daughter, Patricia Finch; grandson, Gary Sorensen; three granddaughters, ten great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and long-time family friend, William Furey of Reno, NV.

There will be no services per his wishes.

Harold had a fantastic life and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.