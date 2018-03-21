December 7, 1949 ~ March 11, 2018

Harriet Allen, a life-time resident of the Fallon Indian Reservation, passed away after a courageous battle from long time illness at Renown Hospital on March 11, 2018. She was born on December 7, 1949 in Schurz, Nevada to Gardner Allen and Martha Allen.

Harriet is preceded in death by her father, mother and her baby sister, Sandra Allen.

She is survived by her brother, Herman Dixon; brother, Norman Allen; brother Jack Allen; sister, Nora DeWitt; sister, Nellena Allen along with numerous nephews and nieces.

Honoring her wishes, a Celebration of Harriet's life, after cremation, will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 11 am at the Fallon Indian Reservation's Gymnasium, 8955 Mission Road, Fallon, Nevada.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, Nevada, 89406 (775-423-8928)