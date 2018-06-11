Harriet Cox

Harriet CoxJune 11, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) June 11, 2018Harriet Cox, 90, of Carson City, passed away on June 9, 2018 in Carson City, NV. Arrangements are in the care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesMargaret “Kari” FrilotHester Marie Dillard-MortensenScott StahlTrending Sitewide2018 Primary Election guide: Justice of the Supreme Court, Seat C8-year-old meets Carson City crews who saved his lifeTesla credits will take most of excess revenue for NevadaCarson High School Class of 2018 graduates