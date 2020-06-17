Harry Leroy Brown

Provided Photo

Harry Brown of Austin, Nevada passed away on Thursday June 11, 2020 at the age of 96.

Born on November 27, 1923 in Tonopah, Nevada to Roy A. Brown and Leanora Brotherton Brown. Harry spent his first 4 years of life in Potts, Nevada where Roy worked as a ranger. The family then settled at Peterson Station on Old Hwy 50 out of Austin, to work for the highway department in 1927. Roy bought Peterson Station Ranch several years later and thus began the ranching business.

Harry graduated Austin High School in 1941 and began cowboying for area ranchers as well as his own, and would spend the rest of his life at Peterson Station. harry served many years on the Grazing Board.

Harry married Kathryn Sullivan in June of 1948 in Gabbs, Nevada. They would have celebrated their 73rd year of marriage this month.

He is survived by his wife Kathryn (Katie), 7 children, 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren , 5 great great grandchildren and 1 nephew Roy James (Shamo) Brown.

Harry was proceeded in death by his parents and 3 brothers.

Surviving children are sons, Harry Jr (shorty) Charles (slick) of Eastgate, Nevada and Donald and wife Charity of Gabbs, Nevada, daughters, Connie Barrenchea of Elko, Nevada, Edie (Marvin) Casey of Denio, Linda (Dave) Robertson of Elko, Nevada and Jennifer (Cliff) Killins of Winnemucca, Nevada.

A Celebration of Life will be held in September at the Brown Ranch.